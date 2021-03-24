Kailee Causey is FW Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven High School junior Kailee Causey is The Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs 2021 Youth of the Year.

“I am elated to be an example to all youth to persevere no matter what their circumstances and be genuine in their endeavors,” said Causey.

The 17 year old has been an active member of the Boys & Girls Clubs for most of her life. She participated in a cheerleading team while also being a member of the Croninger Girl Scout Troop when she was in elementary school.

Causey and her mother relocated to Mobile, Alabama for a short time where Causey continued her membership with the club there, serving as President of the Torch Club. She received an award for exceptional leadership. She returned to Allen County where she now attends New Haven High School and is an active member of the color guard team with the marching band.

Causey considers herself a Marvel fanatic. She is an avid reader of science fiction and other genres and enjoys reading to her 4 year old brother.

“Kailee Causey is a well-rounded young lady who looks forward to embracing her 2021 journey as Youth of the Year and taking advantage of all opportunities it has to offer,” said Unit Director Jason Jordan at the Boys & Girls Club Fellowship location. “She embodies our mission to help children reach their potential as caring and responsible citizens and she takes time to help the kids at the club realize that goal.”