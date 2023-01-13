Henry Myers, accused of murder in December 2021, awaits his fate as jury deliberations take place.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The fate of Henry C. Meyers, Jr. lies with a jury as closing arguments ended around noon today and the jury was sent to deliberate.

Meyers, 39, was charged with murder after he shot Alexia Quinn multiple times inside her home on Lima Road on Dec. 23, 2021 around 10:30 p.m. Quinn identified Meyers as the one who shot her before she died.

But Meyers was also shot and seriously wounded. He claims not only did Alexia Quinn point a gun at him first, but fired first. He returned fire after being shot by both Quinn and her husband, Edward Quinn, whose gun was a CZ 45 caliber gun with hollow-pointed bullets. Edward Quinn sustained injuries to his hand and testified in the trial that began Monday.

Meyers was also charged with two counts of battery, a Level 5 and Level 6 felony, and Level 6 felony criminal recklessness. A Level 3 felony criminal recklessness charge was dropped.

We will keep you updated when the verdict comes in.