July’s slowest-selling car in each state

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower car supply and force dealers to maintain tight inventory levels. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can present savings opportunities for car buyers, even in the current market.

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in July 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 35 days to sell and the average used car takes 35.4 days to sell. New cars are selling nearly a week faster than in June, when the average was 41.7 days, and used cars are selling slightly slower compared to 34.5 days averaged over the same period.

Here are the slowest-selling new and used cars in each state:

Slowest-Selling New Cars by State

What were July’s slowest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the lowest demand by state:

Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State In July State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Jeep Compass 159.7 Alaska – – Arizona Jeep Compass 155.7 Arkansas Nissan Altima 144.6 California Jeep Cherokee 156.5 Colorado Mazda CX-5 117.8 Connecticut Nissan Altima 154.8 Delaware Hyundai Sonata 255.6 Florida Lincoln Corsair 158.0 Georgia Chevrolet Bolt EV 158.4 Hawaii Nissan Frontier 160.2 Idaho Hyundai Elantra 91.9 Illinois Jeep Cherokee 133.6 Indiana Volkswagen Jetta 135.2 Iowa Jeep Cherokee 106.3 Kansas Jeep Renegade 199.3 Kentucky Ford Escape 123.0 Louisiana Nissan Sentra 92.9 Maine Ford Explorer 84.9 Maryland Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 219.3 Massachusetts Toyota Avalon Hybrid 152.4 Michigan Lincoln Corsair 201.9 Minnesota Acura TLX 130.4 Mississippi Mazda CX-5 128.6 Missouri Acura TLX 126.5 Montana Ford Edge 32.7 Nebraska Honda Accord 96.6 Nevada Jeep Compass 195.4 New Hampshire Jeep Renegade 138.3 New Jersey Jeep Compass 150.0 New Mexico Ford Ecosport 87.4 New York Acura TLX 122.5 North Carolina Acura TLX 138.4 North Dakota Ram Pickup 1500 Classic 59.5 Ohio Ford Ecosport 121.1 Oklahoma Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 108.9 Oregon Volvo XC60 92.3 Pennsylvania Nissan Versa 264.0 Rhode Island Ram Pickup 1500 Classic 71.3 South Carolina Infiniti QX80 187.1 South Dakota Hyundai Sonata 103.0 Tennessee Volvo XC60 139.4 Texas Jeep Compass 138.9 Utah Volkswagen Tiguan 111.1 Vermont – – Virginia Ford Explorer 137.9 Washington Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 112.0 West Virginia Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 128.7 Wisconsin Acura ILX 115.2 Wyoming – –

The slowest-selling new car in the most states is the Jeep Compass in five states.

Jeep is the most represented automaker on the list as the slowest-selling vehicle in 10 states.

SUVs are the slowest-selling vehicle type in 26 states.

The slowest-selling car across all states is the Nissan Versa in Pennsylvania, which takes 264 days to sell.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State in July State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Alfa Romeo Giulia 97.9 Alaska Ford F-150 58.5 Arkansas Volvo XC40 88.5 Arizona Mercedes-Benz E-Class 71.9 California Genesis G70 78.4 Colorado Toyota Prius Prime 76.4 Connecticut Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 77.9 Delaware Porsche Cayenne 102.6 Florida Lexus LS 500 81.9 Georgia Lincoln Nautilus 126.6 Hawaii Nissan Altima 57.4 Iowa Chevrolet Tahoe 80.6 Idaho Maserati Ghibli 142.7 Illinois Buick Encore GX 122.4 Indiana Jeep Gladiator 99.9 Kansas Ford Escape 65.3 Kentucky Lincoln Nautilus 79.0 Louisiana Ford Mustang 96.6 Massachusetts Ford Ecosport 102.2 Maryland Lexus LX 570 71.1 Maine Cadillac XT4 76.8 Michigan Ram Ram Pickup 1500 Classic 70.2 Minnesota Lincoln Navigator L 65.9 Missouri Ford Ecosport 85.1 Mississippi Volvo XC90 81.0 Montana Chevrolet Malibu 151.5 North Carolina Nissan Rogue Sport 74.0 North Dakota Porsche Cayenne 74.1 Nebraska Hyundai Santa Fe 85.3 New Hampshire Mitsubishi Mirage 145.6 New Jersey GMC Sierra 1500 57.9 New Mexico Audi Q8 90.8 Nevada Alfa Romeo Stelvio 71.9 New York GMC Sierra 1500 62.8 Ohio Audi Q3 84.1 Oklahoma Lincoln Nautilus 73.1 Oregon Buick Enclave 74.0 Pennsylvania Lincoln Nautilus 89.3 Rhode Island Ford Edge 67.7 South Carolina Buick Envision 65.5 South Dakota Ford F-150 78.8 Tennessee Volvo S60 69.1 Texas Mercedes-Benz CLS 86.0 Utah Mercedes-Benz GLC 98.8 Virginia Jeep Compass 93.8 Vermont Nissan LEAF 88.2 Washington Chevrolet Trax 80.7 Wisconsin Mercedes-Benz GLE 111.8 West Virginia Lincoln Nautilus 124.5 Wyoming Chevrolet Silverado 1500 72.4

The Lincoln Nautilus is the slowest-selling used car in the most states, at five.

SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the slowest-selling used car type in 30 states.

Luxury cars outnumber non-luxury vehicles 28 to 22.

The slowest-selling used car across all states is the Mitsubishi Mirage in New Hampshire at 145.6 days.

What does this mean for car shoppers? The list of slowest-selling vehicles includes vehicles across many vehicle types and price points, showing that there is likely a slow seller to meet any consumer preference and budget. Extended time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could be because pricing is too high or the car isn’t as popular as its competition. Knowing how long vehicles remain on dealer lots can present negotiation opportunities for consumers as dealers likely want to sell these vehicles. Each iSeeCars.com vehicle listing includes a car’s days on market and if the price has already been reduced, to provide shoppers with the information needed to help them make the smartest purchase decision.

