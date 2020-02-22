Judge denies mother of missing Idaho children request for lower bail, sooner trial date

LIHUE, HI (KHON2) — A Kauai judge on Friday denied the request to reduce Lori Vallow’s $5 million bail.

Lori Vallow appeared in what will surely be the first of many days in court while officials continue to search for her children Tylee and JJ.

Vallow looked stoic and disappointed after the Kauai circuit court judge ruled against almost every request made by her attorney.

Vallow appeared in court in shackles.

Her husband Chad Daybell was sitting behind her.

Her attorney asked to have her bail lowered from $5 million to $10,000.

A request Kauai prosecutor Justin Kollar opposed.

“Bail may be denied if one there is a risk that the person may flee which is certainly indicated in this case,” said Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar. “She is already absconded from the jurisdiction where the underlying crime is alleged to have taken place. The state admits that if ever there was a case suitable, and our office does not often request this, bail be denied. If a person should be denied bail, this is a case that is appropriate for that.”

Vallow’s attorney also requested her extradition hearing be set for Monday after he claims she was questioned without counsel.

“We are concerned with her custody because by the way for another reason when she was arrested,” said Vallow’s attorney Dan Hempey. “My office was calling the cell block. Mr. DeCosta was calling cell block. We were told that she’s not here. Basically, she was M.I.A. for hours. We learned that the Idaho police were questioning her with the Kauai police while they knew that she was represented by counsel. This is just another reason to get things done faster.”

Circuit court Judge Kathleen Watanabe denied both requests keeping Vallow’s bail set at $5 million setting her trial date several weeks out at the request of the prosecutor.

In an afternoon press conference when Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck was asked about Vallow being questioned by Idaho police while in jail his response was: “I’m not going to comment on the Rexburg investigation while she is in Kauai custody.”

After court Vallow was taken to the Kauai Correctional Center where she will remain throughout her proceedings on Kauai.

Her extradition hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 2 though Vallow’s fate is now in the hands of the legal system.

The fate and whereabouts of J.J. and Tylee are still unknown.