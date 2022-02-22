INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer who came to his aid following a 2017 car crash has been convicted in the officer’s slaying.

Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner announced Tuesday that he found Jason Brown guilty of murder in the death of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan. Brown faces up to 65 years in prison.

He was dangling upside down by his seatbelt in July 2017 in Indianapolis when Allan approached after the single-car crash, and attempted to crawl into the vehicle to keep Brown calm until paramedics arrived.

Moments later, Brown shot Allan 11 times.