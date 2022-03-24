Neal Schon and wife, Michaele Schon, showed 'lack of interest' in the suit; held in contempt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A lawsuit in which Journey guitarist Neal Schon and his wife made assault and battery accusations against a security guard during a Memorial Coliseum show is now over.

An Allen Superior Court judge dismissed the suit Tuesday, stating in court paperwork that Schon and his wife, Michaele Schon, repeatedly failed to appear at hearings when required.

They also failed to participate in the discovery process, according to court documents, and the judge ruled the couple is in contempt of court.

“By their failure to cooperate in the reasonable discovery process, and their twice consecutive failure to obey the Court’s Orders to appear, the Plaintiffs have plainly demonstrated their lack of interest in pursuing litigation,” Judge Craig Bobay wrote in his order dismissing the case.

The Schons filed the suit against concert promoters, a security company, a security guard and the Memorial Coliseum shortly after a show in 2017.

In the suit, Michaele Schon claimed a security guard for ESG Security Inc. assaulted and battered her as she approached the stage to take photos of the band.

She suffered mental trauma, humiliation, mortification, fright and indignity because of the assault, according to the suit.

The former cast member of The Real Housewives of D.C. also suffered “the exacerbation of a pre-existing health condition and has suffered a great deal of pain and suffering as well as medical expense as a direct result of the assault and battery,”

Throughout the ensuing years, the Memorial Coliseum was removed from the suit as well as concert promoter Live Nation.

The Schons went through three law firms during the course of the lawsuit, according to court records.

Their final attorney, Scott Faultless, filed a motion to withdraw last month claiming the Schons told him in January to do nothing further on the case.

He noted in court documents he had advised them that they needed to comply with several court orders and provide the defense with discovery, which included Michaele Schon participating in an independent medical exam.

They had done none of those requirements in a timely manner, according to court records.

The Schons failed to appear for a hearing regarding Faultless’ withdraw on March 1 and then failed to appear again for a hearing on March 16, according to court records.

That seemed to be the final straw.

As well as dismissing the case entirely, Bobay ordered the Schons to pay court costs, according to court records.