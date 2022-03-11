FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He had yet to go underwater when he began to struggle.

Nobody knows exactly what happened Wednesday afternoon, but at some point Jon R. Lassus, Jr., ran into trouble off the southeast coast of Key Largo during what investigators are calling a diving incident.

Those who were there were able to get the 61-year-old CEO of Lassus Brothers Oil back to a vessel. They gave him CPR after he lost consciousness.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Florida.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share our loss of one of our fundamental pillars to the Lassus organization,” the Lassus Handy Dandy Facebook page posted on Thursday afternoon. “Jon Robert Lassus (Jr.) left his earthly life to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022. He leaves behind his faithful & loving family and his friends & colleagues within and beyond Lassus Bros. Oil.”

In 1925, August Lassus sold his coal business in order to build a gas station at one of Fort Wayne’s busiest intersections, according to the company’s website.

Within three years he turned the reins over to his three sons, Elmer, August Jr., and William, all of who added gas stations around town plus mechanics and a wholesale fuel distribution division.

Lassus Handy Dandy convenience stores began operating in 1980, with Todd, Greg and Jon R. Lassus, Jr. as leaders. Lassus was still CEO and chairman of the board to this day, according to the company website, though Lassus’ personal Facebook page lists him as former CEO.

He was overseeing the company when the Lassus Foundation was created, which now donates to over 60 charities while offering customers to donate to their favorite charities from that list.

“Jon’s love and pride in his family was known by all, his eyes sparkled anytime he spoke of his loved ones. Jon had a passion for adventure; he was intentional about making memories with his loved ones and he celebrated each day as a gift,” the company posted on its Facebook page. “He knew his blessings and he lived his life accordingly. Jon’s contagious smile and his encouraging & supportive attitude will be greatly missed.”