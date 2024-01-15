When Johnny Bojinoff looked to open one of the first restaurants inside the new Union Street Market at Electric Works, he didn’t have pizza in mind.

“I was going to do a South American/Caribbean restaurant I’d been writing for over four years,” he said. “I was surprised nobody wanted to do a pizzeria in here, and I realized it would be a simpler process, plus I thought Fort Wayne could use a better artisanal approach towards making pizza.”

Naming the business was especially important to him.

Bojinoff settled on Johnny Ox Pizzeria. “The ox was always appealing to me to represent strength and my grandfather’s work ethic.”

Chef Johnny Bojinoff tosses a pizza dough at Johnny Ox Pizzeria at Union Stree Market in Electric Works.

He points to one of several photos that hang on the front counter.

“This is my grandfather Chris Bojinoff who came here via Ellis Island from Macedonia,” he says. “He is the ox.”

“As far as work ethic, strength, taking care of everybody’s kids, walking everywhere he went, he built a house on Third Street that we grew up in.”

“He gave it all to live the American Dream and I wanted to continue to do that.”

Johnny Bojinoff’s grandfather Chris Bojinoff(center) is the inspiration for the ‘Ox’ in Johnny Ox Pizzeria for his strength and work ethic.

The cooking influence came from both sides of his family.

He taps on another picture and says, “I think about my grandmother Willa May, standing on a chair, cleaning collared greens and helping her prep for a holiday meal when I was 5 years old.”

Those family ties still run deep.

“The people that work for me are all family,” he says as he points to a picture of his cousin Angel Wilson. “She’ll be here shortly.”

“You know, being family, we’re always going to be here for each other,” Wilson says. “We’re here to get his business going.”

Family members working together in close quarters are bound to have their moments.

Cousins Angel Wilson and Paula Bojinoff share a laugh at Johnny Ox Pizzeria.

“We have our days, just like anyone else,” says cousin Paula Bojinoff with a knowing laugh.

“He’s a big ole goof,” says Wilson with a huge smile. “But, he’s fun to work with, he really is.”

As Bojinoff preps for another busy day making pizza, he shares some knowledge on the craft.

“Flavor is all aroma, for the most part,” he says. “Eighty-five percent of it anyway.”

“If you’ve got people coming over and you’re working on your marinara,” he says with a laugh. “Throw a bunch of basil in your sauce, jack the heat up and go answer the door. They’ll say you’ve been cooking up a storm and it smells amazing in here!”

On the counter sits a picture of five year old Johnny with a big grin thinking about pizza. The sign says “positive vibes only.”

A picture of young Johnny Bojinoff serves as a reminder to find the good in life.

“I think we live in a pretty good world, and we should all say positive.”

“There have been times when people came through to get a slice and told me just reading that made them rethink and relax.”

“He’s a big hearted person,” says Wilson about her cousin Johnny. “And a very creative person as you can tell by his pizza.”

Paula Bojinoff nods in agreement, “I never thought I could put so many sauces and ingredients on a pizza until I worked here.”

Pepperoni and sausage pizza at Johnny Ox Pizzeria.

Johnny says every topping has a purpose.

“There are things on the pizza that are meant to ignite bitter behind your ear, salt under your chin, and sweet in your cheeks.”

“I try and balance that with every pie.”

While everything matters, Bojinoff says every great pie starts with one thing.

“It’s all about the bread,” he says. “What you remember about really good pizza is the flavor of the crust.”

Johnny Bojinoff says a good pizza is “all about the bread.”

That is where Bojinoff sets himself apart.

“His dough is so different,” says Wilson. “We have people from New York and New Jersey and everyone compliments about his dough.”

Bojinoff is meticulous when it comes to his dough making process. It changes depending on weather conditions and other factors. “I try to stay at least three days ahead,” he says. “Three or four days is the sweet spot.”

Preparing the dough is all about repetitions, but it can be a calming process.

“There’s something soothing about it as far as preparing it.”

Johnny Bojinoff stretching his pizza dough.

Bojinoff takes inspiration from some of most famous pie makers in the world, including Chef Chris Bianco. “People are always asking him how he does it,” he says. “And he always says, it’s the hands, man. It’s the hands.”

Bojinoff says you could give the same piece of dough to seven different people and the pies would all come out different.

“I liken it to an athlete getting better at his game,” he says. “It’s practice. I’m always trying to get better at it.”

“I know he’s gonna go big,” says Wilson. “I know that because we’ve done really well here.”

Every topping has a purpose at Johnny Ox Pizzeria

“It’s a continuous process,” says Bojinoff. “Like all chefs, we feel our greatest work is somewhere farther down the road.”

“That’s why we get up every day to continue the work and develop the craft.”

Johnny Ox Pizzeria is located in Union Street Market at Electric Works at 1622 Broadway in Fort Wayne.