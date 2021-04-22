Jefferson Pointe holding mural contest, entry deadline is May 17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In partnership with the City of Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, Jefferson Pointe is holding a contest to award four artists the opportunity to paint a mural on a designated property wall.

“The goal of this project is to further activate this walkway with bright and cheerful artwork,” the Jefferson Pointe Mural Contest website said.

RED Development said that applications will be reviewed by a jury and selected designs will be voted on by the public to determine the four murals that will be installed.

Each arch has an allocated artist stipend of $2,000. Travel, lodging and food will not be paid for by the program.

The deadline for entries is May 17 with mural installation planned for July 18 – 24.

For more information, application and submission details, click here.