FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne has the chance to listen to some smooth tunes at the Jazzworks! outdoor jazz concert at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory on Saturday evening.

Artists Los Galaxy, Lisa McDavid and Ty Causey played at the concert.

The concert was scheduled from 6pm to 10pm. Anyone is attendance could stick around to watch the Three Rivers Festival grand finale fireworks over the I&M building.

Food and drinks from Mad Anthony Brewing Company and Shigs n Pit were available for purchase at the concert.