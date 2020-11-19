Jay County School Corp. allowing close contact students not to quarantine

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As the number of COVID-19 cases rise, schools are struggling to remain open due to the spread of the virus.

Several school district in Allen and surrounding counties have already started to transition to virtual learning due to lack of staff or large numbers of students going into quarantine. However, over the past few days who should quarantine has been debated between health officials and school officials.

In Jay County, the school is working with the health department to stay open. One way the school district is staying open is to waive quarantine requirements for some of its students.

“We were observing a lot of students being excluded from school as a result of being a close contact,” said Jay School Corporation Superintendent Jeremy Gulley. “We looked at this every closely, asked our health department to sit down with our nurses and school administration. The health department agreed that there were a lot of students being excluded simply for being a close contact at school and their was no evidence that transmitting was occurring because of that close contact at school.”

A close contact is anyone within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

Because of this students who are close contacts to a student or staff member who has been diagnosed with COVID in a school setting at Jay Schools are being permitted to return to school, provided they wear a mask at school all day and parents report any changes in their students’ situation to the school nurse.

If a student tests positive they are excluded from school.

“When we weighed the loss of education, the loss of things kids need from the school there just wasn’t sufficient evidence to take those kids out,” Gulley said.

The distinction, Gulley says is that being a close contact with some who has tested positive for the virus is different then someone that is a close contact out of the school. He goes on to say that a majority of cases are happening outside the school at social gatherings.

Gulley says that there are better precautions in schools than the general community and because of those precautions the evidence is showing it’s not spreading in schools. The Jay County Health Department agrees.

“The best place for kids to learn is at school,” said Administrator and Environmentalist for the Jay County Health Department Heath Butz. “We are looking at the data. We are considering the social impact for the students, the mental impact for the students, we are also looking at the food insecurities that can result with them not in class. We are looking at the health and safety.”

Both Gulley and the Jay County Health Department referenced data collected by several Indiana school districts that found thousands of students were being excluded from school for being a close contact while at school. A very low percentage subsequently became positive with COVID-19.

Officials with the Jay County Health Department meet with school officials every week and Butz says he speaks with some school administrators daily. They work through the data and discuss cases.

“The schools are diligently practicing those measures, social distances, mask usage, hand sanitizing. They are doing all these things and they are doing them well,” Butz said. “That’s why we are not seeing cases occur inside a school setting when it comes to positive result in those close contact.”

The Indiana Department of Health displaces a map that assigns each county a color based on the average of scores assigned for the number of weekly cases per 100,000 and its seven-day positivity rate.

At the time this article was posted Jay County was an orange county which limits the number of groups that can gather. Butz says one of the biggest problems the county is seeing is when a person tests positive they don’t respond to contact tracers which is leading to problems of community spread.

“I think its important that all the states in Indiana, including Jay County that we practice those measures that the governor has been put in his orders and that he repeats again and again and again during his conferences, social distance, wear masks, stay home if you are sick, answer the call when you have been positive. All those things add up together to reduce the numbers,” Butz said.

This week the school district also started to delay two hours Wednesday morning to help teachers catch up and help students participating in learning from home.

Health and school officials say they are working to keep the school open but are also working on plans if the school has to close. However, both say they are hopefully they will be able to keep the schools open.