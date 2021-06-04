JAVA bringing awareness to lives lost due to drugs on streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Justice, Accountability & Victims Advocacy (JAVA) is doing all it can to bring awareness to lives lost due to drugs on the streets.

On Friday, JAVA hosted a rally outside the Allen County Courthouse to bring awareness to the over 166,000 people who die from drug overdoses every year. Experts estimate that about 1% of people worldwide have a drug use disorder.

“I wanna be a voice for those that maybe aren’t here anymore. You know, there’s a lot of mothers here today. This is a wonderful thing that’s going on. Lots of moms and dads, loved ones who have lost loved ones and this epidemic isn’t going anywhere,” said Andrea Schroder, mother of overdose victim.

Officials hope that the more this issue is discussed, the more people will seek help.

If you or a loved one is suffering from a drug addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-622-4357 for treatment referrals and information services.