MARION, Ind. (WANE) – For more than four years he worked as a guard at the jail.

Thursday night, he became an inmate.

A Grant County Jail correctional officer is facing a felony charge of sexual misconduct and a charge of official misconduct after evidence showed he and an inmate engaged in a sex act while at the jail, according to Indiana State Police.

William Niverson, 30, of Gas City, was arrested and booked into Grant County Jail but has since posted bond and been released.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department requested Thursday that state police look into Niverson after becoming suspicious that he and a woman serving time at the jail committed a sex act while there.

By that night, state police arrested Niverson, according to a state police media release.

Niverson began employment with Grant County in August 2017. No other details were released and the investigation continues, according to state police.