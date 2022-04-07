FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Commissioners are set to approve expenditures related to bonding for a new jail complex estimated to cost $350 million.

The item is included in the commissioners’ agenda for Friday’s meeting at 10 a.m. at Citizens Square downtown.

On April 1, the commissioners voted to hire Construction Control, Inc., a construction management firm based here, to oversee all aspects of construction. That contract cost $150,000.

The current Allen County Jail located downtown Fort Wayne will likely be replaced by a new 1,500 bed facility.

Earlier this week, Nelson Peters, the commissioners’ president, said he expected the jail complex would be financed through a variety of funding measures that would include bonds. Barnes & Thornburg’s Indianapolis office and Ice Miller, another law firm with expertise in this type of financing, have been consulted on the project which apparently has moved along at a greater speed than normal.

That may be because last week Federal Judge Damon J. Leichty found in favor of inmates and the ACLU who filed a lawsuit in January 2020 against the county and the jail for inhumane conditions, specifically conditions that come with overcrowding.

County officials, including Sheriff David Gladieux and the county commissioners, have been given 45 days to come up with a plan to address the problems and, if they are to build a new jail, the judge wants to see the plans.

Plans were already in the works last year when the county commissioned a study of the entire county criminal justice system executed by Elevatus Architecture, a local firm with with a dossier of more than 60 jail constructions nationwide.

The jail is routinely crowded and has become more so since the state legislature passed legislation in 2014 sending Level 6 Felony prisoners back to county jails. The legislation, designed to reduce Indiana’s prison population, spurred new jail construction.

As of Thursday, the Allen County Jail had more than 300 Level 6 Felony inmates housed there out of a population of just under 800.

The resolution says that “the county intends to acquire, construct and equip facilities for the jail and related criminal justice functions and to pay the incidental expenses necessary to be incurred…..(with) the issuance of bonds.”

The county will pay some initial project costs from the county’s EDIT Fund, cumulative Capital Development Fund and General fund, the resolution said.

The cost of the project is not to exceed $350 million, it says. Early estimates put the jail price tag between $150 million and $200 million. The Elevatus study included other buildings related to the entire criminal justice system.

State legislation signed in March 2018 offered counties a new financing measure called “local income tax” rate or LIT to build jails. LIT rates are allowed up to 0.2%, but are used in increments of 0.01% and cannot be in effect for more than 22 years, according to information at a February commissioners’ meeting.

On a home valued at about $123,000, the tax liability would range from about $31 to $62 annually, according to information sheets provided by Baker Tilly, municipal advisors present at the meeting. LIT taxes can also be used to pay for rehabilitation facilities, the advisors said.