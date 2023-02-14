FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has teamed up with General Motors for a national initiative for the manufacturing industry.

The pair is announcing their involvement with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). The organization searches for ways to welcome and retain workers in the manufacturing industry through educational opportunities.

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw is one of the only seven colleges selected for this initiative in the country.

The announcement will be taking place at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The event starts at 10 a.m.

For more details on this partnership, you can visit the Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw website.