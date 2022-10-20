It’s not official yet, but it looks like it’s finally happening.

Indiana University and the University of Kentucky will renew their longtime basketball rivalry.

UK coach John Calipari confirmed during SEC media days that there was an agreement “in principle” to bring the series back starting with the 2025-2026 season.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats haven’t played each other in the regular season since December 2011, a memorable game in which IU’s Christian Watford sank a last-second three-pointer to propel the Hoosiers over the top-ranked Wildcats at Assembly Hall. “The Wat Shot” became an iconic moment among IU basketball fans.

The two teams haven’t met in the regular season since then. They’ve faced each other twice in the NCAA tournament, with UK getting its revenge in the Sweet 16 during the same season as Watford’s shot. Kentucky went on to win the NCAA championship that year. During the 2016 tournament, the Hoosiers took down Kentucky to advance to the Sweet 16.

IU coach Mike Woodson has said in the past that he wants the rivalry to resume. Calipari said administrators would work out the final details.

Rumors of the renewed rivalry have swirled for several years, with fans of both teams hoping to see IU and Kentucky come to an agreement. A sticking point had been the location of the games, with IU backing a home-and-home series and Kentucky preferring a neutral court site.

Those details, of course, are still being worked out.