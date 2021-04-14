It’s time to build; Habitat for Humanity’s 2021 season kicks off in Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday was kick off day for the first build of the 2021 season for Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers from all over north east Indiana gathered in Huntington for the new home.

“We are excited to partner with the Huntington Community in an effort to bring the Cochrane family’s dream of homeownership to fruition,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne CEO. “None of it would have been possible without their dedication and the support of this amazing community.”

The new home is being built on Drover Street, where other Habitat homes have also been built.

Huntington Mayor Richard Strick helped to put up the first wall. This is the first home of 12 Habitat has planned for the year. Locations include Huntington, New Haven, and three Southeast Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

Habitat plans to finish this build some time in August.