‘It’s really open to anyone’: Amazon kicks off career fair, set to fill 33K remote jobs averaging $150K

(NEXSTAR) — Amazon is kicking off its virtual job fair Wednesday, with 33,000 work-from-home corporate and tech roles available.

“Fueled by demand from our customers, we’ve been privileged to continue to create jobs and invest across the United States, which has led to us announcing tens of thousands of jobs that we’re trying to fill right now,” said Ardine Williams, Amazon’s vice president of workforce development. “We know that millions of people are in need of career help right now, whether it’s related to COVID-19 or not.”

The new hires will start out working from home but eventually will be asked to work in an office. Amazon is reportedly allowing employees to work remotely through Jan. 8, 2021.

The free three-hour job fair, dubbed 2020 Career Day, will start streaming online at 12 p.m. ET.

Amazon said its corporate and tech jobs, which average $150,000 in annual pay, will be centered around Amazon’s U.S. offices, including Denver, New York, Phoenix and Seattle, the location of its headquarters.

During the event, Amazon will collect resumes and allow people to talk to a recruiter. The company said 1,000 recruiters and HR professionals will provide 20,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions for job seekers. Even those not interested in a job at Amazon can get resume help.

“We really wanted to leverage our scale,” Williams said. “We’re placing emphasis on providing career help to people who may have been impacted by the pandemic. And it’s really open to anyone, regardless of their experience, background or field.”

The company said the 33,000 jobs, to be filled in the next few months, are separate from the typical hiring increase for warehouse workers it does ahead of the holidays.

“Events like this are incredibly important in helping job seekers develop a game plan and feel confident about their path,” Amanda Augustine, a TopResume career advice expert and Career Day panelist, said in a statement. “A lot of people are claiming unemployment for the first time ever and, therefore, may not know where to start.”

At an in-person career fair last year, about 17,000 people showed up to events in six U.S. cities. Amazon said it received more than 200,000 applications for 30,000 jobs. The company currently has more than 875,000 employees worldwide.

Calling the response to the career fair “tremendous,” Williams said Amazon has received more than 250,000 applicants “and counting.”

Amazon says no registration is required for Wednesday’s fair, but those who have pre-registered for a career coaching or breakout session should log in to view their personalized event agenda. Job seekers can apply for open positions at www.amazon.jobs.