It’s not over — best Prime Day deals you can still shop

Prime Day is always a great time to get a new Echo device. The Echo Show is one of the best models in the line.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Prime Day 2021 is officially halfway over. But don’t worry, there are still plenty of deals that you can take advantage of until midnight tonight. For instance, we’ve noticed that there have been deep discounts on items such as luggage, smart TVs, toys and robotic vacuums. And, of course, you can get an Echo Dot or a Kindlefor possibly the best price you’ll see all year.

To help you quickly jump to the deals you want the most, we’ve organized this article into five general sections: trending, tech, kitchen gadgets, for the home and parents.

TRENDING DEALS

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage

Have a summertime vacation planned? Now’s the time to pick up your new suitcase for a great discount. This luggage has a durable build that will easily see you through years of use.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Why waste money on an overpriced tablet when you can get the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale right now for a mind-boggling discount? It has a highly responsive touchscreen and plenty of storage space for all your media and games.

One Piece Swimsuit Wrap

Ready for a new summer look? Score a few fashion points with this colorful side-tie bathing suit that comes in several trendy color-block options and a range of sizes.

INFINITIPRO Hot Air Brush

Get the fullness and body you’ve always wanted with CONAIR’s hot air brush. It will increase your hair’s shine while reducing the frizz, and lets you style damp hair quickly and easily.

Massage gun

Forget about spending a ton of money on a professional masseuse and get the Hypervolt Plus massage gun while it’s on sale. It can soothe sore muscles and lessen your recovery time after exercise.

More popular markdowns

TECH DEALS

Echo (4th Gen)

Manage your smart home with the Amazon Echo (4th generation). It lets you control connected devices by voice, stream music, make hands-free calls and more.

Kindle Oasis

If you are ready to get rid of physical books and move into the digital age, you’ll never find a better time to buy the Kindle Oasis. This device has an adjustable warm light and a book cover lock screen, too.

Fire TV

Watch all your favorite shows on Insignia’s Fire TV. It comes with all the most popular streaming apps preinstalled and if you take advantage of this Prime Day sale, you can get it for just $119.99.

Gaming PC

Get ready to vanquish your enemies, save princesses and gain control of territories with the CyberpowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC. While it is available at a low Prime Day price of $611.99, now might be the time to spring for a new headset, too.

Toshiba Smart TV

Can’t find anything to watch on television? Upgrade to the Toshiba Smart TV (2021) and you’ll have all the most popular streaming apps at your fingertips. If you buy during Prime Day, you can save $110.

More markdowns on electronics

KITCHEN GADGETS

COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer

Everyone loves crunchy food, but instead of deep-frying it in a vat of unhealthy oil, you can cook it in the COSORI WiFi air fryer and save yourself some calories. It’s on sale right now for just $83.99.

Ninja Blender

Does your blender take forever to get a smooth consistency in your shakes? Does it leave behind large chunks of ice? Time to toss that old appliance in the trash and take advantage of this incredible sale on the Ninja Blender for $109.99.

Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven

Whether you need to make some toast, heat a frozen pizza or bake a quiche, the Hamilton Beach toaster oven is up to the job. It looks great on the counter too, and it’s available for the low price of $46.99 during Prime Day.

Aicook Juicer Machine

Forget about those store-bought juices packed with preservatives and other unwanted ingredients. With the Aicook Juicer Machine, you can quickly and easily make fresh juice at home whenever you want it.

More markdowns for kitchen items

Oster is offering 32% off on its bread maker this Prime Day.

EZBASICS has a budget food processor on sale this Prime Day for just $24.99.

This popular personal blender is usually $39.99, but today it’s just $31.99.

The SAKI sous vide is available for its lowest price in the past 30 days: $69.90.

If you’ve ever wanted a Keurig coffee maker, the K-Slim single-serve coffee maker is only $49.99 on Prime Day.

Looking for a deal on knife sets? Cuisinart’s 15-piece kitchen knife set is just $99.95.

FOR THE HOME

Dirt Devil Cordless Vacuum

Tired of dragging a cord all around when vacuuming your house? Take advantage of this Prime Day sale to get the cordless Dirt Devil PowerSwerve pet vacuum for an amazing price. It has powerful suction and a long-lasting battery.

Wall-Mounted Patio Heater

Prepare for those inevitably chilly autumn and winter nights with the wall-mounted patio heater. It’ll keep you and your guests warm, and the low price during this Prime Day sale will keep your wallet happy.

BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower

If you are tired of tediously raking up those fallen leaves in your yard, it’s time to upgrade to the BLACK+DECKER electric leaf blower, which is powerful enough for fast and easy cleanup of leaves and debris. With this Prime Day deal, the leaf blower only costs $24.70.

Blueair Air Purifier

You’ll get a breath of fresh air when you add the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ to your home. Its filtration system removes odors and allergens, and right now you can get it on sale for only $209.99.

iRobot Roomba 692

You may not have the budget to hire a cleaning service, but with the heavily discounted price right now on the Roomba 692, you can certainly afford this robotic vacuum. Soon you’ll have to worry about one less cleaning task.

More markdowns for the home

PARENTS

Lego ideas set

It’s not often you can get one of the most popular toys ever made on sale. Take advantage of this Prime Day discount on the Ship in a Bottle expert building set to add a few more Lego sets to your collection.

Sit-To-Stand Learning Walker

Being a parent of an infant is tough and you probably need all the help you can get. VTech’s innovative learning walker, which is on sale for only $24.49, should keep your little one entertained long enough for you to take a moment to relax.

Graco Modes Pramette Stroller

Is that old stroller beginning to feel a little rickety? You can replace it with a Graco stroller right now without having to bust open that piggy bank, thanks to the Prime Day sale price of $132.99.

DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone Quadcopter

Teens and adults alike will get endless hours of entertainment piloting the Mavic quadcopter. This combo kit normally costs $523.99, but during this Prime Day sale, you can get one for the low price of $397.09.

Dinosaur Mini Trampoline

If you are looking for something that can motivate your child to get active, this mini trampoline featuring a dinosaur design will fit the bill. And right now during Prime Day, it’s on sale for only $56.15.

More deals for parents

The Jetson Flash self-balancing hoverboard is available for just $139.98 at checkout on Prime Day.

The popular Celestron telescope is available at 30% off right now.

If you’ve been considering Osmo for your Fire tablet, now’s the time to buy as it is just $68.49.

Funko! Pop’s Run-DMC for just $4.99? That’s right!

The LEGO Juniors Demolition Site is on sale this Prime Day for just $70.19.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.