‘It’s not fake’: Florida mom of twins, family sick with COVID-19, urges others to believe in virus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida mother is speaking out in hopes that others take COVID-19 seriously after learning what her family is going through.

Anna Celis is trying to deal with a house full of sick people, including herself.

She has twin babies, an older daughter, and her mother and husband are sick.

Some of those in the home have tested positive for COVID-19, others are waiting for their results. But given their sickness and symptoms, they believe they now all have the virus.

“You know, this is real, having my son being a medically complex child has been my biggest fear and it’s happening now. I’ve always been a big advocate for people to follow the guidelines and wear their masks and I can’t believe people don’t think this is real,” Celis said.

It started two weeks ago when her husband came home complaining of a headache.

“My husband suffers from asthma and he’s been having a hard time breathing and my daughter is a healthy baby and she’s been having a hard time keeping her oxygen levels to a normal point,” she said.

One night, her son’s fever shot up to 104.

“So we give him a bath, give him some medication, we called the pediatrician,” she said.

Even though they are having many of the same symptoms, she said they each seem to be dealing with the virus a little differently.

“You can’t smell anything, you can’t taste anything. It’s not fake. I can’t believe two days ago my husband was telling me, I can’t smell anything and yesterday I couldn’t smell my babies’ shampoo,” she said.

Celis is urging everyone to take the virus seriously and take precautions. She doesn’t believe children should be going back to school until the virus is under control.

“My daughter is (having) really high fevers, she’s coughing, she has runny noses, and she is really uncomfortable and having a hard time keeping her oxygen levels, so I don’t think kids should be back in school,” she said.