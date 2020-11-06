It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Christmas season is coming quickly and Fort Wayne is beginning to decorate. The wreath on the side on Indiana Michigan Power Building downtown Fort Wayne is being installed on Friday.

This wreath hung on the side of the Wolf and Dessauer department store back in the 1930s and was misplaced after the store closed in 1970. A decade later it was discovered hidden away in a warehouse in bad condition.

After hundreds of hours of work and thousands of dollars, the wreath was restored. After the restoration in the early 1980s, it was put back on display for those in Fort Wayne to enjoy.

Although Night of Lights is canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic, WANE 15 will have a televised special. The special will run Thanksgiving’s Eve Wednesday, November 25th at 7 p.m.

The downtown lights will be lit up before November 25 this year, and can be enjoyed until January 1.