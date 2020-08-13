It’s back to school for Fort Wayne Community Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Schools in Fort Wayne Community School district head back to school on Thursday with guidelines and protocol in place that look different than ever before.

Masks are to be worn by students and staff when inside a building and social distancing isn’t possible.

Families were given the option to attend virtually or in-person. 33% of families chose to keep students home and learn virtually.

Of the students attending in-person, a unique schedule is in place. Preschool through 5th grade will be in-class 5 days a week. Middle school and high school students will be on alternating schedules. Some students will attend Monday and Tuesday and some Thursday and Friday. Those groups will alternate in-person instruction on Wednesdays.

First year superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel says that older students need to be more independent this year.

“When in attendance in-person, they need to be fully engaged,” Daniel says.

Cleaning will increase on both the busses and in the buildings this year. Specifically on high touch areas.

Dr. Daniel believes teachers should be identified as essential workers.

Officials are pleading with parents to keep kids home if experiencing symptoms.

Dr. Daniel says, “I think what I’ve seen in my short time here already is people rise to the occasion when facing challenges and figuring ways to overcome them.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools are looking forward to an exciting year ahead.