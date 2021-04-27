It will be a dangerous day to have a fire

The NWS is urging you not to have an outdoor fire today

It might seem like a good day to do some outdoor burning or just to have a fire in the fire pit. But, the National Weather Service is warning people not to burn today.

There are a number of factors today that make it bad for burning, temperatures will be in the lower 80s this afternoon. Relative humidity will also be very low at around 30% and winds will be gusting up to 30 mph in some areas. These factors combine to make it very difficult to control even a small fire on your property.

Outdoor fires are prohibited within the city of limits of Fort Wayne. Many areas have already had brush fires which require fire crews to bring portable water out to extinguish these blazes. So, it’s best not to burn today.