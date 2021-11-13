It could be tricky to get a deer processed in some areas of Michigan

Alisha Manning, owner of Bucky’s Meats, near Alpena, Mich., walks back into her shop on Nov. 5, 2021. She expects to be busy processing deer during the traditional firearms season, which starts Monday. Other processors have closed in northeastern Michigan. Manning was so busy during earlier limited fall hunts that she had to turn down deer. (Julie Riddle/The Alpena News via AP)

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Deer hunters might find it easier to bag a buck than to have the meat processed in some areas of Michigan.

The traditional 16-day firearm season starts Monday. Some butchers in the northeastern Lower Peninsula say several shops have closed or their owners have retired.

Alisha Manning is the owner of Bucky’s Meats, west of Alpena. She’s been processing deer from earlier limited hunts. Manning had to put up a sign telling hunters she was “maxed out.” But she’s ready to take deer again during the firearm season.