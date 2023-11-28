INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Teachers Association, or ISTA, asked lawmakers Tuesday to reopen the state budget to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars for public education funding.

ISTA President Keith Gambill said there are several inadequacies within public education that require immediate attention, and that the state has the surplus to address those concerns. He also said although he’s aware of where Republican leadership stands on reopening the state budget, doing so is crucial in keeping Indiana competitive when it comes to recruiting and retaining teachers.

”Let’s make sure our public schools have the resources needed,” Gambill said. ”We know that we need the funding there to make sure that we have folks who are entering the profession and staying in the profession of teaching.”

Both the ISTA and the Indiana branch of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) said the amount of funds that went to public schools compared to the state’s private school voucher program last year wasn’t equal.

”90 percent of the parents in the state of Indiana have chosen public education over the other charters and vouchers,” GlenEva Dunham, the president of AFT Indiana, said.

Another top priority for both groups is restoring/expanding collective bargaining for teachers.

”We are calling on policymakers to empower teachers to influence and determine class size and caseloads,” Gambill said.

”Right now, we can only bargain salaries and wages, and there’s so many other topics that we need to be discussing at the negotiations table,” Dunham said.

Senate Democrats said a bill will be introduced that would allow for the reopening of the state budget to provide $650 million for public education. However, Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston said reopening the state budget will not happen, and that the discussion surrounding collective bargaining is up in the air.

“We’ll see if that comes up,” Speaker Huston said.

Another ISTA priority is a pilot program to address student mental health. If launched, the program would last three years, and would help K-12 students in 30 Indiana school districts. Gambill said the program would cost a total of $60 million.