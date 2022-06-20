PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man who lost control of his motorcycle while driving on Interstate 70 in central Indiana later died at a local hospital, according to the Indiana State Police.

Troopers from the Putnamville Post were called to the area of I-70 eastbound near the 37-mile marker to investigate a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of 54-year-old Martin Henneman.

Henneman, of Bradford, Pennsylvania, was driving a 1998 Honda motorcycle eastbound on I-70 around 1:40 p.m., according to a state police media release. Due to mechanical issues with the front tire, Henneman lost control, traveled off the south side of I-70 and came to an abrupt stop off the roadway.

Henneman was taken to Putnam County Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, police said.