FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – He didn’t bother trying to hide the gun he wasn’t supposed to have, which led to his arrest on a misdemeanor count in the first place.

And the fentanyl and meth he did try to hide were found by jail officers, which led to felony charges for a Louisville, Kentucky man, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper clocked 26-year-old Cornelius Eugene Langston, Jr. going 79 miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone on Interstate 64 in the southern part of the state on Wednesday morning.

During a traffic stop, the trooper saw a Glock 9mm handgun laying in plain sight, according to an state police media release. Langston did not have a permit to carry the gun, police said, so Langston was taken to Floyd County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun with a license.

While at the jail, correctional officers found 12 grams of fentanyl and 7 grams of methamphetamine Langston tried to conceal, according to state police. He was also carrying $3,000 cash.

Langston is now charged with felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug over 10 grams, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.

He’s also facing a misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana along with the possession of a handgun without a license charge.