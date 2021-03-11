ISP looking to add dispatcher to Fort Wayne Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dispatchers, defined by a trooper as a “lifeline,” are the first line of defense for police officers. Indiana State Police is hiring a dispatcher at the Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center.

Dispatchers give vital information that officers need to know before heading to various emergencies. Jeff Goehring, a current trooper with Indiana State Police and former dispatch tells WANE 15 that it is a high stress job, but very rewarding.

The job is listed on indeed.com and starting pay is $38,532 with benefits. This is the starting salary for any dispatcher across the state of Indiana within Indiana State Police Department. A high school degree is all that is preferred for education. If interested in becoming an officer, being a dispatch is a good stepping stone.

“If somebody is injured and you have an officer that gets there, or an EMS that gets there to help that person out and you were the one that sent that EMS or that officer there to help that person, it’s rewarding the that aspect. I’d suggest it to anyone if they want a career in law enforcement. Or if they want a career in law enforcement but they don’t actually want to be a police officer, it’s a good way to help the community and be involved and still have a career in law enforcement,” Goehring says.