ISP investigating fatal crash in Evansville

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday night in Evansville.

Around 8:35 p.m., Kevin Greb, 19, of Evansville, was driving westbound on Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road when he struck an adult male attempting to cross all three lanes of traffic.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. The victim’s identity will be released when his family has been notified.