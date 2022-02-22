VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – An Evansville man is facing multiple felony drug charges after Indiana State Police found roughly 190 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup truck Monday.

A trooper pulled 62-year-old Brian Ellis over at about 5:30 p.m. after seeing a 2007 Ford F-150 driving left of center on Louisiana Street near the intersection of Mary Street. Ellis was also not wearing a seat belt, according to state police.

During the stop, Ellis appeared to be impaired and failed field sobriety tests, according to state police. He refused to submit to a chemical test.

An Evansville K-9 unit was brought to the scene and alerted police to drugs in the truck. Inside the pickup police found the methamphetamine along with an electronic scale.

Ellis was also unlawfully possessing prescription pills and a loaded handgun, according to police.

He is facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He’s being held in Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.