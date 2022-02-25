INDIANA (WANE) – Indiana State Police will be stepping up patrols to help curb dangerous and aggressive driving everywhere throughout the state starting Friday night.

Heavier than normal enforcement will last through March 21, said police officials in a media release, and is designed to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities and to promote safer driving surrounding St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament.

It also comes as traffic deaths across the state and nation continue to climb, according to police. Nationwide, traffic fatalities are on a record pace, with an estimated 31,720 people killed on roadways during the first nine months of 2021 – which is the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That’s a 12 percent increase from the first nine months of 2020.

Preliminary data shows that 941 people died in Indiana traffic crashes last year, the highest number since 2005. It’s also a 5 percent increase from the death tally last year and a 16 percent increase over the number in 2020.

The step-up in patrols will be funded through grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as well as the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“So far this year, fatal crashes in Indiana have claimed the lives of 2.5 people every day on average with over 100 lives lost already,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, in a media release. “It’s going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to turn this around.

Officers and troopers will be conducting high visibility patrols over the latest safe driving campaign, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence.

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road, and all motorists should be making wearing seat belts, watching for pedestrians and plans to have a sober driver if they are going out drinking, police said.

“We need more people to take this seriously and to drive as if their lives depends on it – because it does,” said Robert Duckworth, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s safety director, in a media release.