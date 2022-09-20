Derik Lowhorn

DEPAUW, Ind. (WANE) – A cyber tip led to the arrest of a man from DePauw who is accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Indiana State Police.

Troopers with the state police arrested 30-year-old Derik Lowhorn on felony counts of possession and disseminating child pornography after an investigation that began in April, an Indiana State Police media release said.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files, the media release said. Detectives eventually requested a search warrant on a home in Harrison County on Tuesday, according to the media release.

As a result of the search, troopers arrested Lowhorn and took him to Harrison County Jail where he is being held.

During the search, troopers, officers and detectives were assisted by the Palmyra Town Marshall.