FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether in the market to buy a home or vehicle, or simply stopping for gas or groceries at the store, prices only continue to increase. Will there be relief any time soon? Greg Reynolds with Reynolds Wealth Management in Fort Wayne shares thoughts.

The housing market the past two years has seen record low interest rates. Greg Reynold with Reynolds Wealth Management says, ” there is a clear linear connection between lower interest rates and higher home prices. An interest rate hike is likely in March.”

House prices are increasing, but in the coming months interest rates might be increasing as well. Reynolds says that there is hope in the coming years. “We could potentially see a softening in the housing market as more supply comes online and interest rates eventually go up,” he says.

Paying a visit to the grocery store is making more of a dent in the wallet than normal these days. Reynolds says in the past 10 years, grocery prices have seen below average inflation. There are number of different variables that come into play when it comes to grocery prices. Supply chains have been constrained, and worker shortages have been a factor. Weather can also play a role. “All of those events have coincided at this point to create that perfect storm for significantly high food prices and in some cases shortages,” Reynolds explains.

Reynolds says the car price anomaly has been somewhat unique. Much of the issues that began throughout the COVID-19 pandemic were created by a global chip shortage. For the duration of the chip shortage, used vehicles were being sold for about the same amount as a new vehicle that is the same make and model. Reynolds says there is potentially more relief in sight. Ford and GM are sharing that these auto manufacturers are seeing improvement.

Reynolds explains that gas prices tend to be directly related to oil production. Two years ago pumps saw record lows when the pandemic was ramping up. Now people are getting back to regular life causing a large spike in demand. Reynolds says, geo political tensions tend to have a bad habit of pushing energy prices higher. In the coming months, summer driving season itself also tends to push prices higher. Reynolds doesn’t foresee an end in sight.