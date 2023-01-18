As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.

What is considered a measurable snowfall?

According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more.

Snowfall totals for the last five years in January

Indianapolis: The average snowfall for the month of January in Indianapolis is 8.8″.

January 2022: 1.2″

January 2021: 7.9″

January 2020: 0.3″

January 2019: 11.7″

January 2018: 3.7″

In January 2019, almost 7″ of snow fell in one single day, January 12!

Evansville: The average snowfall for the month of January in Evansville is 3.4″.

January 2022: 2.5″

January 2021: 0.9″

January 2020: Trace

January 2019: 6.2″

January 2018: 7.1″

In January 2019, almost three inches of snowfall that month fell in one day, January 11! In January 2018, 4.3″ of snow fell on January 12 and 2.8″ fell on January 15.

Fort Wayne: The average snowfall for the month of January in Fort Wayne is 10.8″.

January 2022: 4.6″

January 2021: 10.4″

January 2020: 2.6″

January 2019: 14.3″

January 2018: 7.2″

On January 23, 2022, 2.7″ of snow fell on January 23, 2022–the majority of snowfall for that month. In January 2021, 6.6.” of snow that month fell in one day: January 31!

Climatologically speaking, January is the snowiest month of the year in all three locations. For any snow lovers out there, we still have some time to pick up snow before we hit February!