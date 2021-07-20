IRS looking to fill 350 jobs in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio

The Internal Revenue Service is seeking candidates to fill up to 350 contact representative positions across Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. These are entry-level government positions.

According to an IRS press release, a contact representative carries out a full range of responsibilities in resolving issues and obtaining information relative to the tax administration process. The position also provides administrative and technical assistance to both individuals and businesses.

Contact representatives also:

Communicate with individual taxpayers, their representatives, professional stakeholders and other government officials.

Complete contacts, like conducting telephone interviews with a wide range of individuals who have varying degrees of understanding and provide full explanations to specific inquiries.

Respond to a wide range of inquiries involving laws, rules and regulations, each having different conditions, reporting requirements, or other regulatory provisions; regulations and policies subject to frequent legislative changes, amendments or precedent decisions that affect specific conditions.

Handle sensitive, personal and financial information.

Make determinations and use sound judgment concerning controversial matters in reporting the degree to which the individual understood their responsibilities.

Develop, analyze and evaluate information involving the research of records and the nature of each inquiry.

Explain what future actions are necessary to achieve voluntary compliance by computing and/or advising on tax liability and probable assessment of taxes.

Use sophisticated interviewing techniques; the employee reviews individual circumstances and goals and advises on the most advantageous ways to meet them.

Once hired, employees will have access to a range of benefits, including competitive salaries, flexible work schedules, paid holidays, paid personal leave, health insurance, retirement plans and life insurance.

Interested individuals can apply by creating a profile at usajobs.gov.

More information about careers at the IRS is available at IRS.gov/jobs.