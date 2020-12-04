IOSHA complaints at an all-time high due to COVID

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Officials with Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) have seen an increase in complaints to their officers in recent months.

IOSHA’s goal is to improve workplace safety and health for all Indiana workers by reducing hazards and exposures in the workplace environment. If an employee fears for their safety or health they can contact the agency for help.

Since Governor Holcomb issued the executive order taking the state out of Stage 5 IOSHA has received approximately 250 complaints related to COVID. That compares to more than four thousand received from March to June.

Those complaints range from an employer not providing hand sanitizer to an employee believing a coworker has the virus or an employer remaining open though they are not an essential business.

In a typical year IOSHA normally receives around 1,200 non-formal complaints.

If an employee has concerns about the lack of protection from COVID-19 they should reach out to IOSHA.

To file a non-formal IOSHA Complaints Related to COVID-19 click here.