Investing wisely; what to do with surplus funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the US Commerce department, retail sales have increased 5.3% since the latest stimulus check was delivered into people’s hands all across the country. President Joe Biden is trying to push through a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which would include $1,400 in direct payments to most Americans. With the stock market being arguably the best it has been in years, with surplus of funds, should stimulus checks be invested?

How stimulus money is used would be on a case to case basis, however if a surplus of funds are in your bank accounts, experts say to invest. Interest rates are at historic lows.

Greg Reynolds with Reynolds Wealth Management says that google will help get you on the right track with where and how to invest.

“There’s some wonderful tools out there. There’s some really good services where you can either hire a robo advisor. So that robo advisor will kind of rebalance or allocate capital for you individually based on your goals, your time lines, your risk tolerance, etc. Or you can actually utilize online services where they’ll connect you with people,” Reynolds says.

According to CNN Business, there are steps to take to get in a position to be prepared to invest.