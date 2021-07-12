Investigators: wet road causes driver to over correct, crash vehicle on I-69

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department says at the time of the crash it was raining heavily.

DEKALB CO., Ind. (WANE) Medics took a driver to the hospital after her vehicle ended up on its side Monday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-69 at the 325 mile marker on I-69, just south of Co. Rd. 11A, around 3:45 p.m.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department says at the time of the crash it was raining heavily.

Shortly after, 39-year-old Josephine Koelling-Moore’s Chevy Equinox started to hydroplane.

She tried to over correct and ended up running off the west side of the road.

Koelling-Moore was taken to the hospital with shoulder pain.

Investigators say her vehicle was totaled from the crash.