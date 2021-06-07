Intersection improvements on stretch of Lima Road scheduled to begin Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Planned improvements at two intersections on Lima Road between Dupont and Wallen roads will result in some lane restrictions into August.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews will install a new traffic signal at the intersection of S.R. 3/Lima Road and Till Road. Median work will also take place to create a slotted left turn.

With the installation of the new traffic signal, crews will be removing the traffic signal currently in place at the intersection of S.R. 3/Lima Road, Cremer Avenue and Rabus Drive. Median work will also take place at this intersection for the creation of a slotted left turn.

During construction, the left lane in both directions of S.R. 3 will be closed to traffic. Work is scheduled to begin on or after Friday, June 11 and is expected to wrap up by mid-August. All work is weather-dependent.