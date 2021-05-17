Interracial couple shares candid conversation about race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The one year anniversary of the George Floyd protests will take place in less than two weeks. WANE 15 sat down with an interracial couple in Fort Wayne for a candid conversation about the protests and how they have learned to bridge the racial divide.

“Our first date was 1996, Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” said David Seifert. “There was a Ku Klux Klan rally that was coming to Fort Wayne and we said we should go on a date.”

“I think the joke was we were going to go on a date to celebrate MLK but then to make the KKK mad,” chimed in DaVanna Seifert.

That date eventually led to marriage for the Fort Wayne residents. They’ve been together for 25 years. Outside their home in southeast Fort Wayne, they talked about how they’ve learned to bridge the racial divide.

“Above all people are people,” said David. “You treat people the way you should treat people and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

“A couple of people kind of teased me about you know marrying a white guy,” said DaVanna. “What’s that hashtag, Black Love? Well my hashtag is love is love.”

The Seiferts said they talk about everything with their two children. Their daughter attends Ball State University. Their son attends Concordia High School. When last year’s George Floyd protests hit the streets of Fort Wayne, the Seiferts said family conversations became a bit more intense.

“We talked with the kids, we looked at the issues,” said David. “We told them yes some things are worth protesting just don’t do anything stupid to get yourself in harms way. They wanted to go down to some of the protests but with some of the things that were happening, we said no because some people were just being stupid. Not protesting but being stupid.”

WANE 15 will host a panel discussion to address the protests and more during a special called Focus 15 Police and the Community. Watch it Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. here on wane.com.