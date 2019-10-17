INSIDE LOOK: Experiencing a day in the life of a principal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Schools around the Summit City welcomed special guests Thursday as members of the community learned what it takes to be a principal for a day.

In what has become annual tradition, the guests in each of Fort Wayne Community School’s buildings walk around with the principal, sit in on classes, meet with teachers and in some cases, problem solve situations.

WANE 15’s Chris Darby was invited to go back to school at his alma mater – South Side High School and share duties with Principal Adam Swinford.

“We started the day in the Commons – the main gathering spot inside the halls of South Side,” Darby explained. “We talked with students. Principal Swinford does a great job checking in on students, and keeping up with those he knows have struggles outside the building.

“I had the opportunity to talk with students in South’s Mass Media class. After years of getting a production studio going, students are producing their own content. They got the chance to ask me questions about my job and I got to see a bit of their work.

“Between passing periods, we stopped in several classes. Swinford makes a habit of popping in classes throughout the day, as opposed to sitting in his office. We watched International Baccalaureate students work in the chemistry lab and art students mold bobble heads. We talked with another teacher about what lessons stick with students, and what doesn’t. Inside a storage room, candy was getting organized for trick-or-treating… South Side offering a safe space for kids to find treats on Halloween.

“The day included a meeting with a teacher to discuss how he’s teaching students and a program that can encourage students to get grades up. I also had the opportunity to visit a couple of my own former teachers and say ‘hello’ to their classes.”

The day wrapped up with a lunch served by students from the Career Academy at Anthis. Dr. Wendy Robinson explained to the guests that the school district continues to work to show people what is happening in their buildings. She added that this is especially true as the school district prepares for another round of work to about 20 of the city’s buildings.

Watch the video for some snapshots of Chris’s day at South Side.