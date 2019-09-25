INSIDE LOOK – Coliseum crew readies ice for Komets season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From lowering the temperature to hand-painting sponsor logos, several days of work are required to get the Coliseum ice ready for a new season of Komet hockey.

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown walked WANE 15 through the process of getting the arena ready to host hockey games.

The process begins about a day before painting with cooling the concrete floor using a series of pipes under the floor.

“When we start, the temperature is about 60 degrees,” Brown explained. “We drop the temperature about two degrees an hour, so it takes about 20 hours to get down to 15, 14 degrees.”

When the concrete is cooled, crews spray about 1/16th of an inch of water inside the hockey walls covering about 20,000 square feet of space.

The water is clear, showing the concrete floor. Crews make it hockey-like by painting the entire sheet of ice the color white.

“They are bio-friendly paints,” Brown said. “When we take the ice off, we can just take the snow outside and let it melt.”

The painting of the sponsor logos and lines begins after another 1/16th of an inch of ice is put in place.

“We use bounce patterns for all of the painted graphics, the lines are all laid out and then we start painting,” Brown added. “Everything you see, for the most part, is hand painted.”

The paint is locked into place with about an inch of ice, before a Zamboni takes over, conditioning the ice.

The Komets hit the ice for a preseason game on Saturday, October 5. The season officially kicks off at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, October 12.