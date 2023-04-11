MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) An inmate whose scheduled release date from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City isn’t until 2192 is accused of hitting a man with a metal pipe Monday.

The attack took place in the steel shop after a civilian employee and the inmate, Jeremy W. Davidson, 39, got into an argument. Davidson then hit the man over the head with the pipe according to Indiana State Police. The man was taken to a South Bend hospital in critical condition.

Davidson was taken into custody and transferred to another facility. He’s serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molesting.

The LaPorte County prosecutor will determine what charges will be filed following an investigation.