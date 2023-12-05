FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vaccine clinic Super Shot in Fort Wayne is taking calls daily from people looking to get the new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) immunization for their child, but they don’t have the supply to meet the demand.

The Beyfortus antibodies provided by Sanofi were approved earlier this year. Heading into peak-RSV season, they’re barely available.

Super Shot’s executive director Connie Heflin explained to WANE 15 that it has been a rocky road with the immunizations. RSV is the number one reason infants are hospitalized, she noted.

First, the rollout wasn’t smooth due to insurance companies that weren’t sure if they’d cover the shot or not — one dose can cost around $500, Heflin said.

Now, there’s a really big supply issue.

The immunizations either come in 50-milligram doses for infants up to 11 pounds or in 100-milligram doses for infants 11 pounds and heavier.

She said the 100-milligram doses are practically non-existent across the country.

“It’s frustrating because every parent wants to keep their child healthy and out of the hospital, and to have the tools but not have access is pretty frustrating,” Heflin said.

Super Shot is one of the rare places that has the 50-milligram doses. Heflin said they’re getting calls from Indianapolis and elsewhere around the region with people looking to get a dose for their child.

She recommends people scheduling appointments to make sure their baby meets all of the qualifications, especially weight, to get the 50-milligram dose.

It’s not clear when the 100-milligram Beyfortus antibodies will be available. Heflin said information they’ve received suggests it may not be until next season.

In the meantime, she suggests a process they call “cocooning.” That’s making sure everyone in the household where an infant lives or anyone who is regularly around a baby to get vaccinated against other respiratory viruses.

Those include the flu, COVID, and whooping cough.

“That will surround everybody around that infant with healthy people that are protected against these other respiratory viruses,” Heflin explained. “So, in the situation where baby might contract RSV, they’re not already compromised from other respiratory viruses.”

Heflin also encourages pregnant mothers get the approved, adult RSV vaccine Abrysvo between weeks 26 and 32 of the pregnancy. She said that will provide passive immunization to the baby when it is born.