INDIANAPOLIS – Without a doubt, everyone will find something to eat at the Indiana State Fair.

This year’s new offerings include “pig wings,” bratwurst-topped nachos, multiple dishes that utilize corn, a mango-topped burger, signature drinks and much, much more.

Fairgoers can expect to find new foods and the classics—think funnel cake, elephant ears, lemon shakeups and the like—at more than 140 food stands at the fairgrounds.

The Indiana State Fair runs from July 28 through Aug. 20 (it’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Here’s a look at 30 items new for 2023:

BBQ Pig Wings/Photo via Indiana State Fair

BBQ Pig Wings – Indiana Pork

The BBQ bone-in pork wing comes from the bottom of the ham and consists of tender, dark meat that is full of delicious flavors! There is a single small bone running through the center with a small handle sticking out – it’s pork without a fork!

Bratchos/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Bratchos – Urick Concessions

Tortilla Chips topped with a sizzling Bratwurst, creamy hatch queso, zesty jalapeños, fire roasted salsa, and a dollop of Sour Cream. It’s the ultimate fiesta on a plate that will leave you craving more with every crunchy bite.

Buffalo Pork-n-Mac/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Buffalo Pork-n-Mac – Nitro Hog

A bowl of homemade mac-n-cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing drizzled on top.

Cherry Lemonade Twister/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Cherry Lemonade Twister – Twisted Drinks and Food

A fresh squeezed lemonade with cherry syrup and maraschino cherries added to make for the perfect summertime drink!

Cherry ShakeUp/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Cherry ShakeUp – Hi & Mighty

Eat, drink and be cherry! Keep it bright and Cardinal red with a citrus refresher made to shake it up for celebrations big & small. In partnership with Ball State University… Chirp Chirp Cherry!

Chocolate Glazed Popcorn/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Chocolate Glazed Popcorn – Olde Tyme Poppin Korn

Popped the old fashion way, but with a tasty chocolate glaze and a hint of salt.

Cinnamon Crunch Corn/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Cinnamon Crunch Corn – Fairlivin Concessions

Shredded sweet corn on the cob in butter, topped with a cinnamon toast crunch and a cream cheese icing.

Deep Fried Corn on a Stick/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Deep Fried Corn on a Stick – Cantina Louies by Meatball Factory

A 6-inch ear of corn on a stick seasoned then dipped into a buttermilk and egg mixture and then rolled into a flour corn meal with spice, then placed in the fryer until it is a golden brown and topped off with mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese. A little Cholula hot sauce pack is handed out with each one to enhance the flavor and give it a good kick!

Deep Fried Sandwich Cookie Ale/Image via Indiana State Fair

Deep Fried Sandwich Cookie Ale – Sun King Brewery & Spirits

The Deep-Fried Sandwich Cookie is an Oatmeal Milk Porter made with oats, lactose, chocolate malt, and 300lbs of chocolate sandwich cookies.

Elote Street Corn Pizza/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Elote Street Corn Pizza – DG Concession

Signature crust topped with a mixed base of mozzarella and cotija cheese, corn, jalapeños, a drizzle of chipotle mayo, a sprinkle of tajin, and crushed ranch tortilla chips for added crunch.

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup – Wilson Concessions

Corn, nacho cheese, Flaming Hot Cheetos, and tajin served in a cup.

Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake – Urick Concessions

A summer staple, but as a boozy milkshake with the help of Hotel Tango’s Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon. Creamy vanilla ice cream, milk, and Shmallow Bourbon blended together and topped with the classic s’mores essentials.

Hoosier Burger Mango/Image via Indiana State Fair

Hoosier Burger Mango – Black Leaf Vegan, LLC

Born in the Hoosier State, this one of a kind plant-based burger patty submerged in our unique Black Leaf sauce (teriyaki bbq), topped with fresh mango salsa and vegan cheddar cheese on a buttery brioche bun is the best of what Indiana has to offer.

Indiana Hardwood Nachos/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Indiana Hardwood Nachos – Twisted Drinks and Food

Nacho chips layered with queso cheese, homemade Indiana street corn and then drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce to top it off!

Italian Melt/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Italian Melt – American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.

Provolone and basil pesto on sourdough, served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Lemon Drop Drizzle/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Lemon Drop Drizzle – R&W Concession

5 mini sponge cakes with lemon icing dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried to a golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing. Ooey Gooey Deliciousness!

Nutellaphant Ear/Image via Indiana State Fair

Nutellaphant Ear – Urick Concessions

A whimsical twist on a State Fair favorite! Fried dough generously slathered with velvety Nutella, and topped with strawberries and bananas. A final sprinkle of powdered sugar adds the perfect touch of sweetness and nostalgia meets pure delight in every bite!

Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel/Image via Indiana State Fair

Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel – Wilson Concessions

A jumbo pretzel with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.

S’mores Funnel Cake/Photo via Indiana State Fair

S’mores Funnel Cake – LT Concessions LLC

Funnel Cake with marshmallow drizzle, Hershey’s Chocolate and graham cracker crumble.

Sirloin Tip Fries/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Sirloin Tip Fries – SW Concessions

A base of curly fries cooked to a golden brown and topped with cheese, Sirloin Tips, and of course A1 steak sauce.

Smoked Bologna Burnt Ends/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Smoked Bologna Burnt Ends – Red Frazier Bison Ranch

Smoked bologna burnt ends served with pickles and mustard.

Spicy Sweet Chili Walking Taco/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Spicy Sweet Chili Walking Taco – Georgia’s Kitchen

Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.

Street Corn Pizza/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Street Corn Pizza – Swains Concessions

Fresh dough made daily topped with a homemade white sauce, sprinkled with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, finished off with fire roasted corn, a generous dusting of chili lime seasoning and cilantro then baked to perfection.

The Dirty Dog/Photo via Indiana State Fair

The Dirty Dog – R&W Concession

Smoked burnt end brisket link hand dipped in cornmeal batter, deep fried golden brown and smothered in BBQ sauce.

The Hoosier Slam Dunk Caramel Apple Surprise/Photo via Indiana State Fair

The Hoosier Slam Dunk Caramel Apple Surprise – Jessop Candy Products

Cinnamon sugared apple slices with hot caramel sauce, nuts, sprinkles, optional mini chocolate chips or chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cherry and topped with cotton candy.

The Indiana Grown Burger/Photo via Indiana State Fair

The Indiana Grown Burger – Red Frazier Bison Ranch

Rice’s Farm Quality Meats Bacon, Metal Honey Foods Burger Jam, Rising Creek Goat Cheese, Dillman Farm’s Bread & Butter Pickles, and Cornerstone Bread Pretzel Bun.

The Mac Daddy Empanada/Photo via Indiana State Fair

The Mac Daddy Empanada – Gobble Gobble

The newest twist on our Original Mac Daddy! The cheesy mac and cheese and the pulled BBQ Turkey combo stuffed in the empanada, is one you don’t want to miss this year!

The Walking Burger/Photo via Indiana State Fair

The Walking Burger – Indiana Ribeye

Regular or BBQ chips with a hamburger cut into bite sized pieces and a scoop of our cowboy beans, made right at our stand! Add a fork and you are ready to explore the rest of the fair!

Vanilla Dream Coffee Ice Cream Soda/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Vanilla Dream Coffee Ice Cream Soda – Hook’s Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain

Vanilla flavored iced coffee topped with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream and whipped topping.

Wicked Chicken N Waffles/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Wicked Chicken N Waffles – Urick Concessions

An infernally hot take on the classic chicken and waffles. The Wicked Chicken N Waffles features chicken tenders sandwiched between two waffles drenched in Mike’s Hot Honey and topped with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.