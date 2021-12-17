Indiana’s first female pharmacist dies

For the first time since 2006, Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) has increased fees for hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses. Commercial license fees also increase, some for the first time since the 1980s.

The increases will be applied to personal licenses starting with the 2022-2023 license year (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023) that will go on sale in January. The fee increase does not affect licenses for the remainder of the 2021-2022 license year (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022), even if those licenses are purchased after Jan. 1.

The new fees allow DFW to maintain core programs including habitat restoration, maintenance of public lands, scientific research and education, and expansion of other services to manage Indiana’s fish and wildlife for everyone to enjoy.

Funds will also go to the DNR Division of Law Enforcement to ensure it is equipped to provide public safety and enforce the laws governing natural resources.

The new license prices were determined by comparing license fees among other Midwestern states and balancing the rising costs of resource management.

More information on these changes, including a full list of the new fees, can be found here: dnr.IN.gov/fish-and-wildlife/licenses-and-permits/fee-changes