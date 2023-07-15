INDIANAPOLIS — An intruder busted into a Indianapolis home. Initially thought to be a robber by the residents, they called the police and were shocked to find a wild animal seeking shelter in their basement, according to a social post from IMPD News.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched on June 23 on a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, officers found a small window with shattered glass around it that had been broken into but the officers were suspicious that any person other than a small child could fit through the space.

When officers entered the home, it was discovered that a small deer named Bambi was now in the basement of the home running around and startled.

In attempt to capture the deer, the police cut off the fawn from all angles which allowed them to capture the spooked animal.

The officer then grabbed the deer with a blanket, carried it up the steps, and released it back into the wilds of Indianapolis.

Towards the end of the encounter police can be heard exclaiming, “well that’s a different experience.” To watch the full video on Facebook, please view here.