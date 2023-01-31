INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indianapolis men who traded child sexual abuse material (CSAM) will both spend decades in federal prison.

Michael Ingram, 43, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child, conspiracy to sexually exploit children, and distribution and receipt of CSAM.

Cameron Helm, 36, was sentenced to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy sexually exploit children and distribution and receipt of CSAM.

“These criminals gleefully reveled in the dark sewer of child exploitation,” said Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. ““They placed their own sexual gratification above the autonomy, dignity, and safety of a vulnerable child.”

IMPD began investigating in March 2020 when they received a Cyber Tip about CSAM being sent to Ingram’s email address.

Members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force executed a search warrant for Ingram’s home and recovered his iPhone and iPad. A forensic examination of the devices revealed that Ingram had produced, distributed, and possessed CSAM.

Police also found more 1,600 text messages between Ingram and Helm over a two-year period. Investigators said the two would discuss sexually exploiting a child and sex acts with minors.

Helm directed Ingram to take photos of himself sexually assaulting a child and then send it to him. Helm would then send CSAM in return.

Ingram and Helm must register as sex offenders upon release and be supervised.

Helm was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the child victims and pay a $10,000 fine.