WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Zimmer Biomet, a maker of orthopedic devices for the medical community, has announced it will drastically cut back operations at all of its facilities for a two week period starting April 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based in Warsaw, Zimmer Biomet has operations in more than 25 countries around the world according to information on its website.

Production lines that produce critical components will remain in operation during the temporary shutdown.