Young girl killed in boat accident at Monroe Lake

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — An 8 year old girl was killed yesterday evening when she was struck by the propeller of a boat, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The girl was boating with her father and friends on Monroe Lake. She was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident. She was transported to a Bloomington hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The details of this accident are still under investigation and will be released as they become available.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted at the scene by Monroe County Sheriff Department, Monroe County Coroner’s Office, IU Health EMS and Monroe Fire Territory.